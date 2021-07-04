BOLT Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $79,411.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 4th. BOLT has a total market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $79,411.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOLT has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00053831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 270.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.77 or 0.00771029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.