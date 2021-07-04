BOMB Price Reaches $1.27 on Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. BOMB has a market cap of $1.15 million and $219,742.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,798 coins and its circulating supply is 905,010 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

