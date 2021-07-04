Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Raised to C$6.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.25.

TSE BNE opened at C$5.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.67. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.67.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, with a total value of C$26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,271,937 shares in the company, valued at C$19,010,119.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,194.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

