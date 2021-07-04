BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of LON BRSD opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Wednesday. BrandShield Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company has a market cap of £20.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.09.
BrandShield Systems Company Profile
