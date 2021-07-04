BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON BRSD opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Wednesday. BrandShield Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company has a market cap of £20.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.09.

Get BrandShield Systems alerts:

BrandShield Systems Company Profile

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.