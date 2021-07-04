Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 77.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 671,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,394,000 after purchasing an additional 57,516 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 121,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,464,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

NYSE BMY opened at $66.95 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

