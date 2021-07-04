Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock worth $1,213,250. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $468.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $459.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $192.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $304.18 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

