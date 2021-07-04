Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Stock Position Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

BRMK opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

