Brokerages Anticipate Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Announce $3.40 EPS

Brokerages expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report $3.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.82 and the lowest is $3.14. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $3.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $13.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.01 to $15.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.57 to $17.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALXN. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $186.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,219. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.42. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $186.52.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

