Brokerages Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Post Earnings of $12.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to announce earnings per share of $12.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $14.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.55. Amazon.com reported earnings of $10.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $57.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.45 to $71.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $73.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.62 to $96.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $78.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,510.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,176,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,328.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

