Brokerages Anticipate Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to Announce $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will announce earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Essent Group posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 720%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,078 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $385,592.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Essent Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 274,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,588 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 307.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 90,762 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Essent Group in the first quarter valued at $7,355,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Essent Group by 165.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in Essent Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $45.34 on Thursday. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 17.53%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

