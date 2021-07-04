Brokerages Anticipate Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Post $1.06 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $365,304.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,752.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,917 shares of company stock worth $2,598,975 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 122,420 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.4% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUS traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.96. 304,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,324. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $42.76 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

