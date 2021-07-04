Brokerages Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to announce $24.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $25.94 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $12.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $81.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.60 million to $83.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $83.28 million, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $101.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMED. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $174.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of -0.21.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $158,132.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 484,682 shares of company stock worth $7,736,302 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.