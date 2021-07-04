Brokerages Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGLS shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

TGLS stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.