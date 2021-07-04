Brokerages Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). VBI Vaccines posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.38.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,175,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after acquiring an additional 948,860 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

