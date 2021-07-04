Brokerages Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.59. Veritex reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $540,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,806.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,050. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 86.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Veritex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veritex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 290,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

