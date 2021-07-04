Brokerages Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.23). Alteryx posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,350%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,354 shares of company stock worth $2,606,935. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYX stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.90. The company had a trading volume of 677,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,035. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.82.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

