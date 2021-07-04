Brokerages Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report sales of $19.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.55 million and the lowest is $18.82 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $12.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $83.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $84.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $112.11 million, with estimates ranging from $100.78 million to $121.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSTL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Shares of CSTL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.94. 151,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,643. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.47.

In other Castle Biosciences news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $155,419.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,076,081.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,515 shares of company stock worth $16,419,654 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after buying an additional 528,696 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $24,651,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $20,325,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after purchasing an additional 288,648 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $19,018,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

