Brokerages Expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.52 Million

Analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to post $16.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.80 million and the lowest is $16.00 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $15.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year sales of $71.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.68 million to $74.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $109.58 million, with estimates ranging from $107.79 million to $110.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 84.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

CDXC stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. 308,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.22 million, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

