Brokerages Expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evergy will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evergy.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.66. Evergy has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evergy (EVRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.