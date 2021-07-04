Brokerages Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to report sales of $297.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.20 million to $300.00 million. Masimo posted sales of $300.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.03. 199,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,897. Masimo has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.17.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Masimo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 200,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Masimo by 88.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 15.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 93,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

