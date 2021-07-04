Brokerages Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.32). NGM Biopharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NGM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

NGM stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $32.12.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $57,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

