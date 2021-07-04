Brokerages Set Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target at $92.11

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.11.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

BRKS traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $91.71. 643,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,882. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.78. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,176 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $1,791,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $7,211,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $1,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

