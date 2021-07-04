Brokerages Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Price Target at $75.75

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $66.67 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

