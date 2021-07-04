Brokerages Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Price Target at $57.57

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,325,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,871,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,091,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace stock opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 229.62, a P/E/G ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.