Brokerages Set Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT at $168.75

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total value of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,675. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC opened at $146.61 on Thursday. Elastic has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $176.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.95.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

