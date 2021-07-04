Brokerages Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Target Price at $41.20

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

