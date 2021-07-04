Brokerages Set People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Target Price at $17.67

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBCT. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth $2,125,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,946,000 after buying an additional 1,432,626 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 42,071 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBCT opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

