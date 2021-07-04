Brokerages Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target at C$38.14

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$29.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.05. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$14.92 and a 12-month high of C$35.70.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$183.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3399999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.73%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

