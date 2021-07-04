Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Holdings Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,527 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Brookfield Renewable worth $17,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 397,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth about $390,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 72.2% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 16.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $41.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.