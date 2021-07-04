Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,478,900 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the May 31st total of 1,012,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,697.3 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.33.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, sells, and exports beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of approximately 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

