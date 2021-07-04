Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.41. Byline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,464 shares of company stock valued at $56,790 in the last three months. 37.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BY. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 441.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $22.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $884.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.66. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

