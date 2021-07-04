ByteNext (BNU) Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, ByteNext has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000956 BTC on major exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $58,146.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00045315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00132454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00166261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,435.02 or 1.00383668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002919 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

