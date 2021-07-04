Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CFWFF stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

