Callisto Network (CLO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $63,833.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $19.56 million and $63,833.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,360.74 or 0.06642262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00161448 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.