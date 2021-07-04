Cambiar Investors LLC Buys Shares of 42,206 Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Envestnet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $16,420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,392,000 after acquiring an additional 70,009 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 81,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

