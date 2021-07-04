Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,520 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

UCBI opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.26. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.68.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

