Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 3,855 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Insperity worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $57,658,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Insperity by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Insperity by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Insperity by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $1,435,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,647.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,491. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

Insperity stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

