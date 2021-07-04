Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 27.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLTA. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 337.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.67 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.16.

