Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Gap Up to $82.99

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $82.99, but opened at $85.70. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $84.81, with a volume of 9 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $583.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.93.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

