Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Up 45.0% in June

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the May 31st total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CNQ stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.46. 2,230,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,722. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 81.02 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $38.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

