Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$216.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

TSE CTC.A opened at C$194.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.98. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$114.67 and a 1 year high of C$213.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$201.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Diana Leslie Chant acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$195.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,980.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$483,927.34. Also, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total transaction of C$1,246,580.40.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

