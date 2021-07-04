Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Down 21.4% in June

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $278.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Whalen sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $2,157,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,061.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 10,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $233,248.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,313.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,388 shares of company stock worth $3,976,504. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the period. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

Featured Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.