Capital Bank & Trust Co Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,210 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.2% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $104,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 260,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 52,233 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 753,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,030 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,580. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.61. The stock has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

