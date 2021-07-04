Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $142.70 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Capital Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,534,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,617 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 1.7% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $142,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $94.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,235. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.36.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.