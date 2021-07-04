Capital Bank & Trust Co Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 43,426 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $54,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,190 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,695,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,727 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,172 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,397,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,341,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

