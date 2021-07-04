Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 11,324 Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PING. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PING has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

PING opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 764.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. Analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.