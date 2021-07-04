Capital International Investors Buys 41,008,285 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 32.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,008,285 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Vale were worth $2,904,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vale by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 24.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

VALE stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 20,370,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,725,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

