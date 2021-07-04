Capital International Investors Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.03% of Danaher worth $1,660,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.03. 1,438,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,760. The company has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $181.18 and a twelve month high of $274.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

