Capital International Investors Has $1.54 Billion Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,172,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323,031 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,544,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $367.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,596. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $368.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.36. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

