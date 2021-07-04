Capital International Investors Has $2 Billion Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,846,189 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.05% of Carrier Global worth $1,999,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.52. 2,702,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

